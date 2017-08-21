Bring the Heat: 7 Slip Dresses To Keep You Looking & Feeling Cool

The season may be winding down, but it doesn’t feel like the temperature will be dropping any time soon! 2017 has been a sweltering summer, and some days it’s barely in me to put together a decent outfit and get out the door! Luckily the effortlessly chic slip dress has made a major comeback – a piece that will keep you cool in the summer heat, but also transitions easily into fall when you layer up with bombers, vests or denim jackets. Pair this new wardrobe staple with sneakers for a cute and casual look, or a choker and flatforms for a 90’s throwback. Put your own spin on it or shop some of our favourite looks below!

Jackie Velvet Dress, approx $35 CAD, Brandy Melville

Silence + Noise Wide-Ribbed Knit Slip Dress, $59 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Silence + Noise O-Ring Empire Waist Slip Dress, $84 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Cheeky Velvet Slip, $98.28 CAD, Free People

TOPSHOP Asymmetric Hem Slip Dress, $55 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

ASOS Midi Sundress With Cold Shoulder, $35.66 CAD, ASOS

ASOS Hammered Satin Slip Dress, $26.49 CAD, ASOS

