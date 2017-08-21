Love Is The Greatest Connection – Celebrating Pride 2017 With TELUS & #ShareLove To Support The Rainbow Railroad

Earlier this summer, the team at TELUS asked me if I wanted to walk in the 39th annual Vancouver Pride Parade with them. I was honoured and excited to take part in this celebration of the LGBTQ community. I have a close-knit group of friends who are part of the LGBTQ community, and it’s important for me to support them.

Taking part in Pride was an opportunity to honour equality, diversity and inclusion. Something that isn’t always afforded around the world – which is why it was important to unite and show the pride that the city of Vancouver has. It was estimated that over 500,000 people attended the parade on August 6th, it’s was so powerful to see the city come out and see them share love.

We gathered earlier in the morning to get ready for the walk that started at Robson and Thurlow Street and ended at Sunset Beach. Part of the crew who walked with Team TELUS including YouTubers Josh Rimer and Alayna aka Miss Fenderr, Jeremy and Adrian of The Food Gays, Brian of Homo Culture and the TELUS social media team – who live streamed part of the festivities on the TELUS Facebook page.

As you might already know, this past year I’ve been a TELUS advocate. I’ve seen first-hand the dedication and commitment the company has to causes both locally and nationally. Giving back in part of their DNA, and seeing the large group of TELUS staff, family and friends show up to walk in the parade was inspiring. It’s a chance for them to celebrate the power of inclusion and diversity for their customers, community and staff. This was just 1 of 17 Pride celebrations team TEUS was part of this year. For more on why TELUS supports Pride, visit here.

#ShareLove & Support The Rainbow Railroad

It’s not too late for you to #ShareLove – now till September 3rd, TELUS will be donating $1 to the Rainbow Railroad (up to $10,000) for every hashtag used on social media. The Rainbow Railroad helps bring LGBTQ refugees to Canada and provides settlement support for their new communities.

I couldn’t think of a better reason to share a tweet or Insta!

As a TELUS Advocate this year I’ll be sharing stories in partnership with TELUS. All opinions are my own.