Must-Haves: Summer Accessories For A Cottage Weekend

With Labour Day fast approaching and only a few weeks of summer left, everyone is trying to fit in one or two more trips up to their summer cottage or lakeside cabin. Cottage weekends are easy because you don’t need very much to have a great time: a good book, a bathing suit, some sunscreen and a cold drink. This is what we would pack for a weekend full of lounging dockside with a good book or sunbathing on Muskoka chairs before sitting around the campfire and roasting marshmallows.

Sandals

Birkenstock – Arizona, $114.99 CAD, Softmoc

Black Sandal 1276, $52.20 CAD, Oak & Fort

Bathing Suit

Boohoo Mesh and Pom Bikini, $24.45 CAD, ASOS

Flutter top $130 USD, Beth Richard Swim

Towel

Hudson’s Bay Company Luxe Beach Towel, $30 CAD, The Bay

Bondi Peach Striped Fouta Towel, $59 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Beach Bag

Skinnydip Iridescent Tote Bag, $39 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Fringed Flamingo Tote, $298 USD, Anthropologie

Sweater

Chenille Cardigan, $128 USD, Anthropologie

Talula Open Cardigan, $175 CAD, Aritzia

Weekender Bag

Mitsuko LG – Chili, $185 CAD, Matt and Nat

Novel Duffle, $129.99 CAD, Herschel Supply Co

Mugs

Enamel, $8.75 CAD, V De V Maison

Army, $7.25 CAD, V DE V Maison

Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram