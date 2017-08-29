Must-Haves: Summer Accessories For A Cottage Weekend
With Labour Day fast approaching and only a few weeks of summer left, everyone is trying to fit in one or two more trips up to their summer cottage or lakeside cabin. Cottage weekends are easy because you don’t need very much to have a great time: a good book, a bathing suit, some sunscreen and a cold drink. This is what we would pack for a weekend full of lounging dockside with a good book or sunbathing on Muskoka chairs before sitting around the campfire and roasting marshmallows.
Sandals
Birkenstock – Arizona, $114.99 CAD, Softmoc
Black Sandal 1276, $52.20 CAD, Oak & Fort
Bathing Suit
Boohoo Mesh and Pom Bikini, $24.45 CAD, ASOS
Flutter top $130 USD, Beth Richard Swim
Towel
Hudson’s Bay Company Luxe Beach Towel, $30 CAD, The Bay
Bondi Peach Striped Fouta Towel, $59 CAD, Urban Outfitters
Beach Bag
Skinnydip Iridescent Tote Bag, $39 CAD, Urban Outfitters
Fringed Flamingo Tote, $298 USD, Anthropologie
Sweater
Chenille Cardigan, $128 USD, Anthropologie
Talula Open Cardigan, $175 CAD, Aritzia
Weekender Bag
Mitsuko LG – Chili, $185 CAD, Matt and Nat
Novel Duffle, $129.99 CAD, Herschel Supply Co
Mugs
Enamel, $8.75 CAD, V De V Maison
Army, $7.25 CAD, V DE V Maison