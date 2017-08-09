The Style Spy

Aug 9, 2017

Spice Up Your Wardrobe With Tropical Prints

Palm trees, pineapples, and flamingos – tropical mainstays and hot prints du jour. Nothing says fun in the sun more than a palm tree printed romper, or cute pineapple accessories. Although tropical prints make an appearance every summer, they’ve evolved slightly from last year, where we’re now seeing louder prints, bigger banana leaves and additions like tropical fruit over subtle palm leaves and hibiscus flowers.

Here are a few of our favourite tropical prints to add some pizazz to your summer:

Tropical Print DressStrappy Tropical Floral Dress, $22.90 CAD, Forever 21

Silk Screen DressSatin Printed Shirt Dress, $33.90 CAD, Forever21

Tropical Jumpsuit with FlamingoASOS Bandeau Jumpsuit in Print with Embellished Flamingo, $91.71 CAD, ASOS

Tropical Strappy TankASOS Swing Cami in Tropical Flamingo, $44.83 CAD, ASOS

UOCooperative Sara Mini Wrap Skirt, $64 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Pineapple SundressASOS Tie Back Skater Sundress in Pineapple Print, $50.95 CAD, ASOS

Flamingo Crossbody BagFlamingo Crossbody Bag, $30.90 CAD, Forever 21

Pineapple Patch TeePineapple Patch Crop Tee, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21

