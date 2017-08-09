Spice Up Your Wardrobe With Tropical Prints
Palm trees, pineapples, and flamingos – tropical mainstays and hot prints du jour. Nothing says fun in the sun more than a palm tree printed romper, or cute pineapple accessories. Although tropical prints make an appearance every summer, they’ve evolved slightly from last year, where we’re now seeing louder prints, bigger banana leaves and additions like tropical fruit over subtle palm leaves and hibiscus flowers.
Here are a few of our favourite tropical prints to add some pizazz to your summer:
Strappy Tropical Floral Dress, $22.90 CAD, Forever 21
Satin Printed Shirt Dress, $33.90 CAD, Forever21
ASOS Bandeau Jumpsuit in Print with Embellished Flamingo, $91.71 CAD, ASOS
ASOS Swing Cami in Tropical Flamingo, $44.83 CAD, ASOS
Cooperative Sara Mini Wrap Skirt, $64 CAD, Urban Outfitters
ASOS Tie Back Skater Sundress in Pineapple Print, $50.95 CAD, ASOS
Flamingo Crossbody Bag, $30.90 CAD, Forever 21
Pineapple Patch Crop Tee, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21
