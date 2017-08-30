The Best Drugstore Concealers — All Under $15

A little concealer in the right places can make a world of a difference. It’s my saving grace for my Monday to Friday 5:50am wakeup call as well as for my weekend “no-makeup” make up days when I usually only blend out a little concealer and swipe on a bit of mascara before heading out the door just to look more awake. Drugstore brands are killing it in the concealer department when it comes to keeping up with comparable to high-end brands. Here are my top picks for drugstore concealers, all of them under $15.

Maybelline Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, $12.99 CAD – This could possibly be my favourite drugstore concealer ever. The applicator makes it a dream to apply and actually helps micro-fill fine lines and smoothes out your under-eye. The formula also reduces the look of puffiness and shadows while fading the appearance of under-eye circles, which is very needed on the mornings with a set alarm clock.

LA GIRL Pro Conceal, $7.98 CAD – So, I realize this isn’t actually available at the drugstore in Canada, but it’s definitely at a drugstore price point, is easy to order online and it is so good. I have the shade Natural and love how creamy, smooth and long wearing the formula is. If you’re ordering it, I also recommend getting a colour to contour with. It’s a great cream contour and the applicator makes it easy-peasy to apply.

L’Oreal Infallible Pro Glow Concealer, $14.99 CAD – This formula is slightly more lightweight than the others included on this list but if you’re looking for a highlighted, radiant and luminous under-eye this is a great drugstore option. Because it’s lightweight, it makes it ultra-blendable and is long wearing. The glowing formula also makes it great to use for highlighting the bridge of your nose, centre of your brows, forehead and chin.

Maybelline Face Studio Master Conceal Camouflaging Concealer, $11.99 CAD – This is an ultra-concentrated formula meaning it is high coverage so there will be absolutely no signs of dark circles or imperfections wherever you apply it. It’s meant to camouflage anything you want hidden.

NYX Professional Makeup HD Concealer Wand, $7.99 CAD – NYX’s HD concealer creates medium to heavy coverage depending on your under-eye needs but still manages to be a lightweight formula that won’t become cakey or too obvious on the skin. It is also available in three colour correction shades of lavender for sallow skin; green to neutralize any redness; and yellow for under-eye darkness.

Follow Caitlyn on Twitter and Instagram

Cover image via Rosy Disposition