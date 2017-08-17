The Best Pom Pom Accessories For Your Next Lake Day
For most Canadians, no summer is complete without a trip or two (or three) up to a crystal clear lake. Long summer days spent relaxing with a book, lounging, swimming or floating in the water, rope-swinging or boating, filled with mid-afternoon BBQs and summer refreshments. Marry this with one of our favourite trend of the summer — pom poms, and you’ve got the recipe to a great summer adventure. Pom poms have exploded onto the scene in every way, shape, and form, giving even the most structured pair of pants or sophisticated pair of shoes a fun twist. Summer is meant to be a season of joy and laughter, so take advantage of the rest of August by adding some extra fun to your next lake day with pom poms.
Lila Palm Print Tassel Trim Towel, $49 CAD, Urban Outfitters
X Revolve Nina Bikini Top, $101.39 USD, Revolve
Pom Pom Straw Boater Hat, $25.90 CAD, Forever 21
Taurano, $30 CAD, Aldo Shoes
Abstract Print Cover-Up Kaftan, $30.90 CAD, Forever 21
Glamorous Charm Pom Pom Tie Up Leather Flat Sandals, $25.47 CAD, ASOS
Pom Pom Bookmark Pink, $4.50 CAD, Chapters
Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram