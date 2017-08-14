Trend Alert: Girls with Pearls
A string of pearls, a pair of pearl earrings — pearls are a forever classic. But if pearls feel a little too Betty Draper for your cooler-than-school sensibility, you’re in luck. These elegant baubles are taking a prominent place on casual slides and party heels, and are also finding new life as accents on jacket collars and sleeve cuffs. Graceful and feminine, pearls are no longer just reserved for ladies who lunch. Here are my favorite ways to rock this classic in more modern ways.
Frock Coat Faux Pearl Studded Collar, $89.90 CAD, Zara
Tory Burch Tatiana Sandal, approx $350 CAD, Nordstrom
Velvet High Heel Sandal with Pearl Applique, $69.90 CAD, Zara
Miss KG Lottie Velvet Pearl Detail Sneakers, $143.25 CAD – ASOS
3.1 Phillip Lim Pullover with Imitation Pearl Cuffs, $505.60 CAD, ShopBop
Romanchic Imitation Pearls in Shorts, $280.32 CAD, ShopBop
Follow Jan on Twitter