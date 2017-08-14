Trend Alert: Girls with Pearls

A string of pearls, a pair of pearl earrings — pearls are a forever classic. But if pearls feel a little too Betty Draper for your cooler-than-school sensibility, you’re in luck. These elegant baubles are taking a prominent place on casual slides and party heels, and are also finding new life as accents on jacket collars and sleeve cuffs. Graceful and feminine, pearls are no longer just reserved for ladies who lunch. Here are my favorite ways to rock this classic in more modern ways.

Frock Coat Faux Pearl Studded Collar, $89.90 CAD, Zara

Tory Burch Tatiana Sandal, approx $350 CAD, Nordstrom

Velvet High Heel Sandal with Pearl Applique, $69.90 CAD, Zara

Miss KG Lottie Velvet Pearl Detail Sneakers, $143.25 CAD – ASOS

3.1 Phillip Lim Pullover with Imitation Pearl Cuffs, $505.60 CAD, ShopBop

Romanchic Imitation Pearls in Shorts, $280.32 CAD, ShopBop

