Bronzer & Highlighter Duos To Keep Your Summer Glow Going All Fall

Summer is finally coming to an end. And of course, that means you might be missing your daily dose of vitamin D. But that doesn’t mean your hard-earned sun-kissed glow has to go with it!

Bronzer can be used to create a gorgeous, lit-from-within glow, while highlighter provides a spotlight to target the highest points on your face (think cheekbones, brow bone, cupid’s bow and down your nose). Many brands are combining the best of both worlds in bronzer/highlighter duos to make matching your products a cinch. And while it can be hard to separate the best from the rest — we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite duos to help you multitask and keep you glowed up year round!

Maybelline FaceStudio Master Bronze & Highlight Kit, $11.99 CAD, London Drugs

e.l.f. Baked Highlighter & Bronzer, $5.99 CAD, London Drugs

Bourjois Contour Illusion Duo, $25 CAD, Beauty Boutique by Shoppers Drug Mart

Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Bronzer Duo, $15 CAD, Sephora

NARS Contour Blush, $54 CAD, Sephora

Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Duo On The Go, $33 CAD, Sephora

