Kitten Heels: The Cat’s Meow

I admit, I never really mastered wearing heels casually. As a short girl, I love to rock a sky high heel for a night out – but you will most definitely catch me complaining that my feet hurt. Luckily for me, the kitten heel is making a major comeback this fall!

Spotted on celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, kitten heels are short (think 1.5 inches or shorter), slightly curved heels that are classic, cute and best of all, comfortable! Made famous by the iconic Audrey Hepburn, kitten heels are both pretty and practical, adding a bit of length to your legs without hindering your ability to strut your stuff. Take a look at some of the most purrfect new takes on the classic kitten heel below.

Asewet, $49.99 CAD, Call it Spring

Farrel, $130 CAD, Nine West

500 Days of Stunner Velvet Heel in Mauve, $64.99 CAD, ModCloth

Sleek and Low Heel, $24.99 CAD, ModCloth

Leisa, $59.98 CAD, Nine West

Office Mitten Kitten Heeled Shoes, $97.82 CAD, ASOS

Office Acid Kitten Heel Boots, $138.58 CAD, ASOS

Rebecca Leather Kitten Heeled Boots, $122.27 CAD, ASOS

