Sep 11, 2017

Kitten Heels: The Cat’s Meow

I admit, I never really mastered wearing heels casually. As a short girl, I love to rock a sky high heel for a night out – but you will most definitely catch me complaining that my feet hurt. Luckily for me, the kitten heel is making a major comeback this fall!

Spotted on celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, kitten heels are short (think 1.5 inches or shorter), slightly curved heels that are classic, cute and best of all, comfortable! Made famous by the iconic Audrey Hepburn, kitten heels are both pretty and practical, adding a bit of length to your legs without hindering your ability to strut your stuff. Take a look at some of the most purrfect new takes on the classic kitten heel below.

ASEWET call it springAsewet, $49.99 CAD, Call it Spring

Farrel Nine WestFarrel, $130 CAD, Nine West

500 Days of Stunner Velvet Heel in Mauve500 Days of Stunner Velvet Heel in Mauve, $64.99 CAD, ModCloth

Sleek and Low Heel in Black ModClothSleek and Low Heel, $24.99 CAD, ModCloth

LEISA Nine WestLeisa, $59.98 CAD, Nine West

office mitten kittem heelsOffice Mitten Kitten Heeled Shoes, $97.82 CAD, ASOS

Office Acid Kitten Heel BootsOffice Acid Kitten Heel Boots, $138.58 CAD, ASOS

ASOS REBECCA Leather Kitten Heeled BootsRebecca Leather Kitten Heeled Boots, $122.27 CAD, ASOS

