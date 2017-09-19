New To Canada: KISS New York Professional Cosmetics With Tips From Celeb Makeup Artist, Patrick Ta

Image via Caitlyn McCartney

Who doesn’t love a great drugstore makeup find, especially one that is endorsed and used by celeb makeup artist, Patrick Ta? KISS New York Professional Cosmetics has recently launched at London Drugs and Rexall across Canada — Hallelujah!

You will probably recognize the KISS brand for their nail products and false lashes but they’ve branched out to a K-beauty (Korean beauty) inspired cosmetic line that is comparable to high-end brands.

To celebrate the launch of the product line here in Canada, I recently got to attend an event to learn all about the product for Patrick Ta. Patrick is a celebrity makeup artist whose client list includes Hollywood beauties such as Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill and Jenna Dewan Tatum…just to name a few. During the event, Patrick gave a demonstration using the new products and spilled lots of tips and tricks.

Caitlyn McCartney with Makeup Artist, Patrick Ta

Here are the standout products from the line with some tips from Patrick:

Halo Strobing Palette,$19.99 CAD, London Drugs – I’ve been using the Medium palette non-stop, it gives off such a stunning highlight. Patrick suggested using the darker highlight shade to highlight your shoulders and collar bones when they’re showing. After applying the highlight, use your setting spray or something like MAC Fix+ to spritz over the body parts that you highlighted for an extra glowy, wet look.

Hexa Eye Shadow Palette, $12.99 CAD, London Drugs – Perfect for creating a bronze goddess look which Patrick is known for creating for his clients. Gorgeous bronze shades in a really blendable formula.

Dead Sexy Lashes Mascara, $12.49 CAD, London Drugs – This mascara coats each lash with tubing technology which ensures a smudge-free wear. If you’ve never tried a tubing mascara before, I highly recommend it — they are much easier to wash off at the end of the day compared to regular mascaras and really grab onto every lash no matter how small.

The Queen Creamer Lipstick, $9.99 CAD, London Drugs – This formula is oh-so creamy but dries down to more of a matte lip. I am absolutely obsessing over the shade Bottoms Up which is a gorgeous, very bright and vibrant coral. Patrick suggests popping on a bit of clear gloss on top of a matte lip to create more of a pout.

Pro Touch Makeup Setting Spray, $12.99 CAD, London Drugs – A drugstore dupe for the setting spray I typically buy at Sephora for a third of the cost and it has been keeping my makeup in place for 12 hours. The spray nozzle is awesome too, giving a nice, even spray.

Ombre Radiance Palette, $19.99 CAD, London Drugs – It’s a blush, bronzer and highlighter all in one. Use individually or mix all three together for an allover glow. Patrick used this multi-use palette as a blush on the model’s cheeks as well as on the eyes. He suggests using whatever blush your wearing to apply some in your crease to pull your whole look together and create a monochromatic makeup look.

