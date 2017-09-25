Pack Mentality: 6 Backpacks That Are Too Cool For School

While backpacks may give you nightmares of pencils and books, or perhaps laptops and word docs — these practical packs are not just for students. Backpacks in all shapes and sizes have become street chic. No longer only for studious types or outdoor lovers, backpacks have managed to make their way into the fashion world, even finding their place with brands like Burberry and Gucci. While there’s certainly a version for everyone, we’ve put together a gallery of some of the most popular backpack styles for fall. So toss your tote aside and opt for this one back to school must-have that remains an essential.

Jack Wills Mini Leather Look Backpack with Pockets, $142.55 CAD, ASOS

ASOS Suede Dogclip Backpack, $81.52 CAD, ASOS

Kånken Mini, $79.99 CAD, Fjällräven

Matt & Nat X Indigo Fabi Dwell Backpack, $180 CAD, Indigo Chapters

City Backpack (mid-volume), $59.99 CAD, Herschel Supply Co

Fardella, $65 CAD, ALDO

