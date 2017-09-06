Trend To Try: Frills And Chills

A new trend is shaking up the world of streamlined silhouettes. First, we got our feet wet with bell sleeves, then we gradually moved to peplum –- but now full-fledged, strategically placed ruffles are taking over in a big way, whether as an accent to an otherwise plain piece or as a bold, voluminous, all over look. While the idea of adding volume can be scary to some of us, think of ruffles as an accessory and use them to accent the areas you’d like to highlight while keeping the rest of your look relatively simple. Still feeling weary about trying this trend? Check out some of our favourite unexpected looks below for inspiration!

SEYCHELLES Quake Leather Ruffled Sneakers, $160 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Kimchi Blue Ruffle Midi Wrap Dress, $84 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Kimchi Blue Lynn Empire Waist Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $74 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Boylin Printed Ruffle Skirt, $89 CAD, Club Monaco

Wilfred Agathe T-Shirt, $40 CAD, Aritzia

Wilfred Danette Bodysuit, $50 CAD, Aritzia

