6 Beautiful Transitional Coats That Will Make You Thrilled It’s Fall

It’s only a week or so into October, but it is already feeling awfully chilly. If you’re anything like me, the sudden change caught you by surprise and you’re still trying to hold on to any last remnants of your summer closet! And while all good things do eventually come to an end, at least this season’s fall transitional coats will have you happy to layer up!

This season brings with it a whole new array of gorgeous transitional jacket styles. The biggest trends we’re falling for this autumn include lightweight nylon jackets, belted coats, and of course oversized everything. Take a look at just a few of the outerwear pieces sure to turn heads this season!

Jacquard Coat Details, $99.90 CAD, Zara

The Group by Babaton Liebling Bomber, $99 CAD, Aritzia

adidas Originals Superstar Sherpa Track Jacket, $129 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Jacket 1626, $128 CAD, Oak and Fort

Cold Rush Puffer Coat, $123.48 CAD, Free People

Babaton Quincey Jacket, $195 CAD, Aritzia

