6 Natural Beauty and Skincare Brands You Should Try

As the beauty industry evolves and innovates, more and more brands have entered the space with greener, cleaner and more beneficial beauty products that are actually good for your skin. Whether it’s skincare that is formulated with gentle, natural or organic ingredients without any harsh synthetic chemicals or beauty that’s safe enough to eat (after all, women are estimated to ingest four pounds of lipstick in a lifetime), alternative options are a welcome change for more sensitive shoppers.

Here are six of our favourite natural beauty and skincare brands:

1. RMS Beauty

Many celebrities (including Emma Watson) and animal-lovers alike count themselves avid fans of this organic beauty brand. Expect a cosmetics line that is flattering, versatile, and customizable. Makeup fans no longer have to compromise between pigmented products and good-for-you ingredients.

RMS Living Luminizer, $38 CAD, Sephora – The brand’s biggest seller, this creamy highlighter creates a luminous glow without feeling sticky, greasy or too glittery.

2. Bite Beauty

Natural lip products handmade in Toronto, Bite Beauty is a local favourite whose lip colours are good enough to eat. Made with food-grade ingredients, Bite products are handcrafted one at a time to provide nourishing, restorative benefits. Their lipsticks, lip pencils, and moisturizing lip agave are made with natural and organic ingredients. Their products also contain moisturizers and protective anti-oxidants like organic fruit butters, resveratrol, and Manuka honey.

Bite Beauty Multistick, $28 CAD, Sephora or Bite Beauty Lab – Applies like a cream but wears like a powder, the multistick is exactly what it sounds like — a multi-tasking stick that you can apply on your eyes, lips and cheeks for weightless colour. The line features universal shades that compliment all skin tones and is formulated to safely use anywhere on the face.

3. Ilia Beauty

Ilia is a plant-based makeup brand whose formulas actually improve your skin while you wear them. Their products are crafted with ultra-moisturizing ingredients such as cocoa butter and avocado oil that sink into your complexion for a dewy glow.

Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20, $44 CAD, Sephora – A healthy blend of powders including aloe vera and hisbiscus flower extras, and essential oils like rosemary and thyme make this translucent finishing powder a better option for your skin. Fine pearl pigments add luminosity to the skin, and non-nano zinc oxide provides SPF 20 protection.

4. Suki Skincare

Suki Skincare was created after its founder battled with skin problems her entire life. Made with organic products free of allergens and irritants such as parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, sulfates and synthetic chemicals, Suki is truly one of the most gentle lines available.

Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser, $32.95 USD, Suki or Wholefoods – An award-winning facial exfoliate made from natural sugar that provides granular and AHA cell renewal without tearing the skin or harming the skin’s natural moisture barrier. This granular cleanser melts into skin, lifts dead cells and jump starts collagen production.

5. 100% Pure

100% Pure is USDA Certified Organic skin care, featuring all-natural, toxin-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free skincare. Made with the highest quality, natural nutrients to enhance your skin the natural way.

Blood Orange Cleansing Balm, $38 USD, 100 Percent Pure – Cleansing balms are an integral first step of the double cleansing process, and the best way I’ve found to remove 100% of waterproof makeup. It literally melts off every trace of stubborn makeup and debris to ensure no pimple-breeding bacteria. This orange-scented cleansing balm gently cleanses your skin while leaving it soft and supple.

6. Tata Harper

Not only is Tata Harper’s organic skincare line certified 100% natural without any synthetic chemicals, but this natural line also takes it one step further by growing all of the ingredients on their Vermont farm. Each product is packed with 9-29 powerful active ingredients that keep your skin looking youthful and moisturized.

Tata Harper oncentrated Brightening Serum, $230 USD, Nordstrom – An Allure ‘Best of Beauty’ Award Winner, this serum is an age-defying treatment that corrects and brightens skin tone, ridding dark spots for the appearance of more balanced and radiant complexions.

