6 Ways To Transition Your Beauty Routine From Summer To Fall

Fall is officially here so it’s time to switch your beauty and skincare routine up a bit along with your wardrobe to suit the new season and weather. The air is only going to get colder and more dry so it’s important to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized to keep it looking it’s best all throughout the fall and winter months. Fall is a great time to make some changes to your beauty routine, too. Here are my 6 favourite ways to transition my beauty and skincare routine from summer to fall.

1. Treat Yourself

If you can, treat yourself to a facial. A facial at the end or beginning of each season is a great way to give your skin a reset every few months. Opt for a treatment with great exfoliation to get all that sunscreen buildup out of your pores and help with any sun damage so you can start fresh for fall.

2. Add More Moisture to Your Skin

Opt for skincare products that will provide an intense moisture boost along with making sure your staying hydrated to plenty of H2O. I love moisturizers with gel-like formulas at this time of year.

Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying and Plumping Daily Booster, $39.95 CAD

Sekkisei Herbal Gel, $47 CAD available at beautyBOUTIQUE by Shoppers Drug Mart

Don’t forget to add more moisture to your body and lock it in. If you don’t already use a body scrub, incorporate one into your shower routine once or twice a week to treat any dry areas like your elbows and bottoms of your feet. Finish off with a rich body moisturizer to lock in moisture for smooth, touchable skin.

The Body Shop Spa of the World Brazilian Cupuaco Exfoliating Scrub-in-Oil, $32 CAD

3. Switch Up Your Finish

Try a more matte foundation such as Stila’s new Stay All Day Foundation and Concealer which feels so lightweight on the skin and you can build up the coverage without getting it cakey. Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longer Foundation has been getting rave reviews ever since it hit stores. Just make sure to test out a few shades in Sephora before purchasing because it apparently oxidizes once it dries down.

Stila Stay All Day Foundation + Concealer, $52 CAD

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longer Foundation,$42 CAD

4. Switch Up Your Makeup Colour Palette

Incorporate more warm tones into your makeup look using an eyeshadow palette with brown, orange and red tones or switch up your blush to a hue with a mauve undertone. A bold lip for fall is always a great way to switch up your look too, here are a couple of my fave fall makeup items:

NYX Professional Makeup Perfect Filter Shadow Palette in Rustic Antique, $21.99 CAD, London Drugs

Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick, $25 CAD, Sephora (Love this liquid lip formula, so comfortable to wear!)

5. Switch Up Your Scent

In the summer, we tend to reach for a lighter, more feminine scent but in the fall a warm, more sexy scent is the perfect thing to pair with your cozy sweaters and scarves. Finish off your beauty routine with something like CLEAN’s Warm Cotton.

CLEAN Warm Cotton Eau de Parfum Spray, $54 CAD, Sephora

6. Keep Wearing SPF

Just because the sun isn’t always shining, doesn’t mean sun protection shouldn’t still be a priority just as much as it was during the summer. Wear SPF every single day.

