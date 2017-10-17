Beautiful Shapewear To Create A Flattering Foundation For Every Outfit

Originally published July 10, 2014

I’m sure all of us have spent a lot of time shopping, dressing, getting ready in front of the mirror, working out, and eating well all so that we can look and feel our best. By doing all these things we still remain unique and different, ranging in all different shapes and sizes. Feeling confident in your own skin has got to be one of the best, if not the best feeling in the whole world! One way to help you feel your best and accentuate your already gorgeous silhouette is wearing shapewear, no matter your shape or size.

Now, I know what you may be thinking, shapewear is for someone older than you, or perhaps bigger than you, and it’s not even pretty. However, I’ve recently completely changed my opinion on shapewear, thanks to my visit to Diane’s Lingerie where I got to try some shapewear pieces on. It blew me away how gorgeous and sexy the pieces were. Honestly, who doesn’t like an extra confidence boost when they’re about to slip on a body-con dress or wearing something sheer? Shapewear also allows clothes to glide over your clothing. Just think, no lumps or bumps when wearing a tight fitting dress.

Shapewear brands have come a long way thanks to innovation in technology, fit and design. Some shapewear come in matching sets so that you can pair a beautiful, lacy bra along with a just as beautiful lacy slip or body suit. Some shapers even have lace at the hem so that if you were wearing a short skirt or mini dress and your shapewear happens to peek out when your dancing the night away, people only see pretty lace and are none the wiser to your shapely under garment. Stop thinking of shapewear as ugly-looking biker shorts because you most certainly won’t be ashamed of wearing these pretty options.

