The Look For Less: Workout Wear On A Budget

Now we all know the benefits of working out regularly. A good sweat session on a regular basis is great for your mind, heart and general well-being. But even knowing all that, somedays it’s just hard to drag yourself to the gym. And while it may seem minor, some new workout wear never fails to motivate me to get off the couch and back into my gym schedule. I know what you’re thinking – new athletic wear can mean shelling out some serious cash. But it’s surprisingly easy to find the athletic looks you love at a lower cost! Take a look at some of my favourite options for gym wear that will keep you looking and feeling your best during your workouts, because your sweat sessions should be at the gym or on the mat, not at the checkout!

Active Mesh Twofer Top, $24.90 CAD, Forever 21

Active Mesh Racerback Tank Top, $14.90 CAD, Forever 21

gFast High Rise Cotton Performance 7/8 Leggings, $54.95 CAD, GAP

GapFit Breathe Tie-Back Tank, $26.99 CAD, GAP

Victoria Sport Shine Scoop Sport Bra, $24.50 CAD, Victoria’s Secret

Aerie Play High Waisted Legging, $31.09 CAD, American Eagle Outfitters

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram