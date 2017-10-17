Top 10 Most-Read Style Spy Posts of All Time

In the 11 years we’ve run Style Spy – there’s been A LOT of posts. Over 6,000+ blogs were written! Here are the top 10 most-read blog posts by views.

1. The Best Formal Dress Boutiques in Toronto – Ashley Singh

2. 10 Down Jackets to Keep You Warm All Winter – Erica Lam

3. Tried & Tested: L’Oreal Pro Fiber Treatment – Caitlyn McCartney

4. Brrr…Cold Weather Wear: TNA Bancroft Warmest Parka – Erica Lam

5. My ‘Extra Five Minutes’ Beauty Tricks and Hacks – Georgia Wisdom

6. Tried & Tested: Conair Infiniti Pro The Ultimate Brush – Caitlyn McCartney

7. Ask An Expert: How to Buy a Designer Handbag Online – Erica Lam

8. Online Shopping Guide: Useful Tips & Tricks from a Serious Online Shopper – Rose Wong

9. Splurge vs Steal: The Best False Lashes to Buy – Jan Tong

10. Beautiful Shapewear To Create A Flattering Foundation for Every Outfit – Caitlyn McCartney